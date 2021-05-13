x
Sheriff: Public's help needed to identify 3 people who tried using stolen credit cards in Ankeny

The Polk County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who attempted to use stolen credit cards in the area.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying three individuals who they believe attempted to use stolen credit cards at three different Ankeny businesses. 

The sheriff's office posted to their Facebook page on Thursday with the request for help saying the "subjects on separate occasions, attempted to use stolen credit cards at the Wal-Mart, Walgreens and Best Buy in Ankeny."

Those with any information on the three individuals are asked to contact Det. Jamie Aiken with the Polk County Sheriff's Office by emailing jamie.aiken@polkcountyiowa.gov. 

