'We really feel that it's a mistake:' Polk County leader weighs in on governor's decision to reopen as cases surge

Polk County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state and is one of the top hot spots for the virus in the country

Polk County is home to the state capitol, the governor's mansion, the state's largest city, and many Iowans who work in factories and packing plants nearby. It's also one of the top places in the country for surging coronavirus cases. On Friday, it will be one of the 99 counties allowed to ease restrictions for businesses, creating concern among many local officials.

Matt McCoy is chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors, which helps make decisions for the county. Early on in Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamations regarding coronavirus closures, she made it clear the state has ultimate authority over local jurisdictions; meaning that local leaders could not make decisions to ease or further restrict the state orders. McCoy said local officials often know what's best for their communities.

"We are on the front lines," said McCoy. "I believe that if we were trying to make a decision here in Polk County for the welfare of the residents, we would take the guidance of the Department of Public Health, which has advised us not to reopen these businesses."

Among the businesses allowed to reopen to 50% capacity on Friday morning: salons, barbershops, libraries, fitness centers, tattoo parlors, and restaurants, among others. The state is not sending inspectors to these establishments before they reopen to ensure that they are following the suggested guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health regarding social distancing, cleaning, and signage.

McCoy told Local 5 that he was shocked the governor chose to reopen Polk County, which is now reporting more than 2,550 COVID-19 cases. A majority of the cases in the county are adults age 18-40.

"We are surging in Polk County," said McCoy. "We're just now being told that we are going to continue this surge into the first week of June. We want the public to know that we've had a 107% growth rate in positive cases as of May 7. This is not the time to relax your own health standards or time to go inside restaurants...we really feel that it's a mistake from the perspective of putting the public in danger when we have such an explosion of cases right now. We are just very concerned about whatever metrics and measures the governor is using, they don't seem to relate or inform her about what we're experiencing here in Polk County."

Gov. Reynolds backed up her decision to reopen the state by saying the hospitals can handle any influx of patients, if that happens.

"Even though hospitalization rates have increased recently in a few communities, resources remain stable and Iowans are getting the care that they need," said Reynolds in her press briefing on Wednesday. "This activity is consistent with what we've seen in Iowa and these positive signs give me confidence that we're on the right path and we're ready to take additional steps forward."

McCoy disputed the governor's claim that resources in hospitals are stable. He said PPE is running out in many areas and the health care system in Polk County is stressed because the virus is spreading quickly in the community.

"I thought the reason why she opened the 77 counties was that there was not widespread virus transmission occurring," said McCoy. "Now she has indicated that the whole state can be open despite the numbers that we have widespread transmission. So none of this makes any sense."

McCoy, a former state senator, said he has been inundated with calls from constituents, asking for clarification about the governor's orders. He said residents in Polk County are angry and upset with the governor. McCoy said he has one question for the governor right now.