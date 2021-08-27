Polk County officials identify victim in fatal Highway 65 crash

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified a 53-year-old Pleasantville man as the victim in a fatal crash Thursday.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified 53-year-old John Schmidt of Pleasantville as the victim in a fatal crash Thursday.

Officials said Schmidt was driving south on the Highway 65 bypass when he lost control and crossed the median north of Army Post Road. His car was then hit by two vehicles, causing significant damage.

Other people had minor injuries from the accident. The sheriff's office has not said how many others were injured.

Both northbound lanes of Highway 65 were closed after the accident but have since reopened.

The incident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.