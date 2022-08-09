Polk County Sheriff's Office issues material witness warrant in homicide case

If anyone sees 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith, or knows his location, you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 515-286-3333.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual they say has information about a weekend homicide.

Deputies arrived at a home on the northeast side of Des Moines early Saturday morning to find 51-year-old Scott Crane of Des Moines dead from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said. 911 calls reported gunshots in the area, a release says.

The sheriff's office identified 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith as a person of interest in this investigation. A photo of Smith can be seen at the top of this story.

If anyone sees him, or knows his location, you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 515-286-3333.

"Smith may be armed and potentially dangerous, if he is seen, do not approach him," the latest update concludes.