x
Polk County Sheriff's Office issues material witness warrant in homicide case

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual they say has information about a weekend homicide.

Deputies arrived at a home on the northeast side of Des Moines early Saturday morning to find 51-year-old Scott Crane of Des Moines dead from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said. 911 calls reported gunshots in the area, a release says.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead inside a northeast Des Moines home the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.

The sheriff's office identified 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith as a person of interest in this investigation. A photo of Smith can be seen at the top of this story.

If anyone sees him, or knows his location, you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 515-286-3333.

"Smith may be armed and potentially dangerous, if he is seen, do not approach him," the latest update concludes.

