Missing Polk County man found safe

The Sheriff's Office previously reported 47-year-old Lonny Lemaster as missing.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: 47-year-old Lonny Lemaster has been found safe.

_________

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding 47-year-old Lonny Lemaster, who they say was last seen Sunday at 4:30 pm in northern Polk County.

Lemaster is 5' 9" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff's office. They say Lemaster was last seen wearing jeans and tan shoes, but do not know what color of shirt he was wearing.

Lemaster suffers from medical conditions that need medication.