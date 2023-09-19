Polk County Sheriff's Office: Missing girl in need of medication

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Claire Marie Orr left home on Sunday, Sept. 17. She was last seen in the Birdland Park area of Des Moines.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in Polk County are asking the public for help as they search for a missing 12-year-old from Saylor Township.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Claire Marie Orr left home Sunday, Sept. 17. She was last seen in the Birdland Park area of Des Moines at about 11 p.m. Sunday.



Authorities add she is on medication for a health issue, but did not take it with her.

Orr is 5'1", weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and medium-wash jeans with writing on them. Orr left home with a Rottweiler stuffed animal. She also was not wearing shoes.