Polk County Sheriff's Office warns against drinking and driving on New Year's Eve

"If you don't have to be out, don't go out," Lt. Ryan Evans said. Winter weather is making roads even more dangerous this New Years.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans get ready to ring in the new year, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies are on high alert.

"We really want to focus on those OWIs and get people that are impaired off the road," Lieutenant Ryan Evans said.

But it's not just impaired driving—winter weather is also making roads dangerous.

"It makes things really difficult. And I suppose that's probably why you hear law enforcement say all the time, if you don't have to be out, don't go out," Lt. Evans said.

The department is prepared for a busy night, but they're asking Polk County residents to help out.

"We just ask the public to be be patient and then be prepared,"

If you do need to be on the roads tonight, you can do your part by not drinking and driving.

Evans also recommends preparing your vehicle for the storm.

"Make sure your vehicle has got that half a tank of gas or better," he said. "Pack your blankets, your hats, coats, gloves, be prepared, because if you do get stuck, or stranded, it could be a while before law enforcement could get there to help you out."

Also, make sure you know where you can park. Several cities are under snow ordinances this weekend. You can find a list of those cities and what the ordinances dictate here.

