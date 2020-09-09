Polk County Sheriff's Office warns public of scam calls

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam they were made aware of Wednesday.
The caller claims to be "Lt. Brandon Bracelin with the warrant team" and attempts to collect money from the victims. The Sheriff's Office says these calls are scams and that the office would never ask over the phone for a warrant related issue.
The Sheriff's Office encourages people who receive the call to not fall for it and to immediately report the number that called them to local authorities.