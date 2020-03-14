Polk County taking steps to protect public amid coronavirus concerns

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing changes to the way things are being done in Polk County. Here's what you need to know.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In response to the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to protect its employees and the public, Polk County is making some changes.

For employees, Polk County says cleaning practices have increased in all county offices, and plans are in place to assist with working remotely.

Polk County also asks that anyone wanting to visit a Polk County building call ahead first to see if their business can be conducted.

There are also changes being made in several departments throughout the County government, which are listed below:

Community, Family and Youth Services

Polk County Community and Congregate Meal sites will be closed for all group activities starting Monday, but meals will still be provided to interested and registered congregant meal participants through a "drive-thru" system, which will be located in the parking lots of the Norwoodville, South, East, North, Northwest, West, Central, Ankeny and Grimes centers.

The Polk County General Assistance will be processing all applications by phone or e-mail starting Wednesday. Some in-person processing may be needed, but those would be by appointment only.

Food Pantries will be distributing food from the parking lots of the River Place Pantry and the North Side Community Center Pantry starting Wednesday. You won't be able to enter the stores, but staff will take orders, prepare the food packages and bring them to you outside. Hours of operation may vary.

Anyone seeking crime victim of sexual assault advocacy is encouraged to call Polk County Crisis and Advocacy at (515) 286-3600. For now, assistance will be through individual advocacy.

Polk County Assessor

You are asked to file all homestead, military and veteran tax credits, and formal and informal tax assessments, electronically.

Polk County Recorder

Most of the recorder's services, minus passport applications, can be done online.

Polk County Sheriff

Be sure to keep checking their website for more updates on pending visitor restrictions.

Polk County Treasurer

Payments for simple vehicle tag/sticker renewals and property taxes can be made online. If you need to go to the Polk County Administration building for Treasurer Office transactions, you're asked to call ahead. Call (515) 286-3030 for vehicle transactions and (515) 286-3060 for property tax transactions.

Polk County Veterans Affairs