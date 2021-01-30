Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney dies unexpectedly

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Peter and their four children. The family would appreciate privacy at this time," the Board of Supervisors said.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Mary Maloney, the Polk County Treasurer since 1989, has passed away, the Board of Supervisors announced Friday night.

She was in the middle of serving her seventh term in the position.

“Mary Maloney was a public servant through and through. She had a passion for her job each and every day and was committed to the office of Polk County Treasurer and the residents of Polk County," Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Connolly said in a statement. "We are all shocked and deeply saddened, this is a profound loss to our community. ”

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Peter and their four children. The family would appreciate privacy at this time," the county said.