POLL: Are you a night owl or an early bird?

Some people do better waking up early in the morning, while others don't go to sleep until late into the evening. Which one are you?
While we may not all be getting our recommended eight hours of sleep each night, there are some cities that get more than others. Click on to see which major American cities are getting the most sleep, according to data culled by Bing. With many Americans using technology such as smartphones and tablets shortly before going to sleep and first thing in the morning, the search engine was able to estimate bedtimes and waking times for the 25 largest markets in the country.
WOI would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.