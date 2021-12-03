POLL: Should Daylight Saving Time continue or be ended?
It's time to "spring forward" one hour this Sunday.
1918: Daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States for the first time. The change was initially an effort to save fuel during World War I, but was unpopular and abolished by Congress after the war ended. It became a local option until World War II, when year-round daylight saving time was instituted between Feb. 9, 1942, and the last Sunday in September 1945. From 1945 to 1966 there was no federal law on daylight saving time, until the passage of the Uniform Time Act of 1966. (iStock)
