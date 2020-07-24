Pork farmers help feed hungry Iowans

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Iowa's pork supply hard. Now, Iowa pork farmers are helping out, bringing almost 200,000 servings of pork to Iowans in need.

AMES, Iowa — Pork farmers across Iowa have worked long hours to help bring nearly 200,000 servings of pork to food insecure Iowans during the pandemic.

COVID-19 forced a disruption in the supply chain of how people receive their pork.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association teamed up with local pork farmers to create Pass the Pork. This program helps food banks working to support unemployed Iowans battling food insecurity.

"Partnering with Pass the Pork was a huge relief to be able to get them some extra meat and protein. Meats expensive and it wasn't always something we were able to provide previously," said Keliena Caldwell, a spokesperson for Mid-Iowa Community Action food bank.