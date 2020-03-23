Positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa surpasses 100

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now over 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A total of 105 people are confirmed to have the coronavirus and 2,043 tests have come back negative.
The IDPH says the locations and age ranges of those infected include:
- Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.
