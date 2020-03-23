Positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa surpasses 100

The Iowa Department of Public Health released new numbers Monday morning. The total number of positive cases is 105.

A total of 105 people are confirmed to have the coronavirus and 2,043 tests have come back negative.

The IDPH says the locations and age ranges of those infected include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)