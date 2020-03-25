Positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa reaches 145; over 2,500 negative tests

The Iowa Dept. of Public Health says an additional 21 positive cases are confirmed in the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The are now 145 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are an additional 21 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Wednesday morning. The total number of negative cases is 2,578.

The locations and age ranges of the new cases are:

Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)