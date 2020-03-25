Positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa reaches 145; over 2,500 negative tests

DES MOINES, Iowa — The are now 145 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There are an additional 21 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Wednesday morning. The total number of negative cases is 2,578.
The locations and age ranges of the new cases are:
- Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.
