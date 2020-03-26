Positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa up to 179; negative tests at 2,975

The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest numbers Thursday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has is reporting 34 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 179.

There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests, according to IDPH.

IDPH provided the following breakdown for the latest confirmed cases:

Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

One fatality from COVID-19 in Iowa was confirmed earlier this week, a 61-to-80-year-old in Dubuque County.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

New unemployment numbers were released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, with Iowa topping 41,000 total initial claims through last week

Nearly 40,000 were new claims compared to the previous week.