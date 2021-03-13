Possible human remains found in Mason City, police say

A release from the police department says the remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

MASON CITY, Iowa — A resident in Mason City found what is believed to be human remains on the shore of the Winnebago River in Mason City, according to a press release from the police department.

The citizen discovered what they believed to be human bones and closing near North Illinois Avenue.

Responding officers found more bones as they searched the area. The remains and clothing were collected and sent to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for further examination.

MCPD Press Release - Possible Human Remains Recovered

2701 pic.twitter.com/sfcH2HMCbw — Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) March 12, 2021