County public health reports case of person testing positive for coronavirus twice outside 90 day window

Monroe County Public Health reported the case on Nov. 2.

ALBION, Iowa — A Monroe County resident is the first incident of documented repeat COVID-19 repeat infection, according to the county public health administrator.

Local 5 spoke to Kim Hugen with Monroe County Public Health about the case. She posted about it on the county's social media page on Nov. 2.

"We found, through our investigation, that the individual who had previously tested positive has tested positive again," said Hugen. "And from our records, that person was positive more than 90 days ago, in June, and so it looks like a case of repeat infection."

Hugen acknowledged that it's hard to definitively say this particular case is a re-infection situation because labs aren't routinely processing the specific strain of coronavirus. So from a biological standpoint, it is difficult to know, but from a public health standpoint, this news is important to contact tracers at the local level.

"It's a reoccurrence of an infection, yes," said Hugen. "If somebody tests positive outside of that 90-day window, from a public health standpoint, we consider it a new case of coronavirus, and therefore investigate it as such."

Hugen said she discussed the case with Monroe County's regional epidemiologist.

"Being infected with COVID-19 once does not grant long-term immunity and can cause very serious health concerns and negative health outcomes for some people," said Hugen.

Dr. Jorge Salinas of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics commented on the case, saying it's most likely a suspected re-infection situation.

"Reinfection at this point is rare," said Salinas. "It is more likely that it is a persistently positive test, a known aspect of PCR testing. Confirming reinfection requires specialized testing, it currently available to them. Public health agéncies are playing it safe by reisolating the case. The public needs to follow public health recommendations."

Hugen agreed as well, saying that this doesn't change the guidance from a public health perspective on how Iowans can mitigate and control the spread of coronavirus.

"Wear a mask when you are out in public, especially if you cannot socially distance," said Hugen in a social media post to the community. "Limit the amount of close contacts that you or your family engage with. Keep a small and consistent circle. Practice regular and thorough hand hygiene. Stay home if you don't feel well, even for minor illness. It takes a village working together to make a noticeable change in the numbers of COVID-19 that we have in our county. Lowering our community spread is achievable, but we all have an important part to play. We all have some personal responsibility to take in making Monroe County safer for all of our most vulnerable residents."