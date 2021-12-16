No credible threats reported toward any Iowa schools, DPS says

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says it is monitoring a nationwide threat of possible shootings or bombings for Friday.

IOWA, USA — No credible threats have been detected, however, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says it is monitoring an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that is being shared across social media platforms.

According to DPS, this threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, Dec. 17, as "American School Shooting Day." Posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.

“At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats towards any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation,” said Assistant Director of the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Pat Waymire. “No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.”

DPS encourages parents and guardians to talk with their students about how to use social media appropriately and to stress the seriousness and consequences of making any kind of threat. Contact law enforcement if any suspicious activity is detected.

The Des Moines Police Department echoed the same message to Local 5, saying law enforcement hasn't found any evidence that there are credible threats.

Central Iowa schools have sent messages to parents and guardians about the social media threat. One parent from the West Des Moines Community School District forwarded the following message to Local 5:

WDMCS Families and Staff,

Our school districts recently learned of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that is being shared on social media outlets such as TikTok. The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, December 17 as “American School Shooting Day.” The posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.

While there has not been a specific threat made to any of our central Iowa schools, our districts have partnered with local law enforcement to investigate these claims. At this time, law enforcement has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible. Out of an abundance of caution, our schools will be in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day on Friday.



Please take this opportunity to talk with your students about the appropriate use of social media, and the seriousness and resulting consequences of making any kind of threat. Encourage your students to speak with you or an adult at school if they see or hear something, so immediate action can be taken. In addition, if anyone in our community sees something suspicious, please report it to the school immediately or call local law enforcement.

We appreciate your support and partnership.



— Ankeny, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines, Johnston, Norwalk, SE Polk, Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines Community School Districts

TikTok released a statement via Twitter about the threat, saying they are working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence.