Postal carriers brave the harsh temps to make deliveries

ALTOONA, Iowa — Not all Iowans have the option to stay home when temperatures tumble— postal workers and delivery drivers still have a job to do.

Local 5 followed a postal worker around Altoona on Tuesday to experience their workday during these chilling temps.

It was a lot of trudging through unshovelled snow and sometimes ice to reach folks' mailboxes.

Postal worker Keith Brown said the right gear, like the cleats he wears to walk on snow and ice as well as his hat and gloves, make the job a lot easier.

"We dress in layers to help protect us from the cold," Brown said. "As long as you're moving, you really don't notice it a whole lot, though. And once you stop your skin starts to tingle a little bit and your fingers will get a little numb sometimes."

Brown also noted that he always brings an extra pair of gloves to leave on the dashboard of the mail truck to keep them warm. When his current pair gets too cold, he switches them out.

Sometimes, postal workers may stop at gas stations or stores to warm up. Postal workers won't step inside people's homes.

The slick pavement is a risk for postal workers and other delivery drivers during the winter months. You can help them out by clearing the ice from your porch and sidewalks.