Iowa DCI confirms human remains found in Poweshiek County

Authorities confirmed a farmer found human remains Thursday near Montezuma.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirmed that human remains found in rural Montezuma Thursday afternoon appear to be that of an adolescent matching the description of 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the human remains are of the boy, who went missing from his home on May 27.

A farmer called the sheriff's office around 2:00 p.m. to report they found the remains, according to Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel.

The remains found appeared to be that of "an adolescent," according to Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of DCI. He also said the clothing found with the remains is consistent with what Xavior had been wearing at the time of his disappearance.

"We're not saying it is Xavior Harrelson at this time," Mortvedt said. "There's a lot of work yet to be done at the scene here, and as you can imagine, the State Medical Examiner's Office and State Anthropologist have a lot of work ahead of them in the days, weeks to come."

Authorities are still at the scene to document the area for their investigation. Mortvedt said authorities have contacted Xavior's family.