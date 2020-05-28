PPE shipments being sent out nationwide, helping local care facilities

Being able to wear the correct and safe equipment makes a world of a difference for those who work to look after others.

ANKENY, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence has directed FEMA to coordinate shipments of personal protective equipment to more than 15,000 nursing homes and assisted living centers across america, including over 200 here in Iowa.

Local 5 spoke to On With Life in Ankeny, who has already received their shipment.

Community Thank You Over the last couple of months, over 70 people and organizations have made donations to help our staff fight through this pandemic. We are so fortunate and grateful to be surrounded by such a supportive community #ThankfulThursday Posted by On With Life on Thursday, May 21, 2020

We also talked with Brio of Johnston, who are still waiting for theirs.

On with life staff said they got 215 masks, 1,000 gloves, 142 gowns and 14 eye protectors.

"Us being able to wear gowns, face shields, eye masks, face covers, it just ensures that we are doing everything we possibly can to protect them," On With Life manager Abby Bogaards said.

At Brio of Johnston, they say they've struggled with finding gowns.