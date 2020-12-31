Prairie Meadows Casino extends smoking ban, other mitigation efforts

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino extended its ban on smoking in all areas through the beginning of 2021.
Prairie Meadows' continued safety measures include:
- Temporary suspension of all forms of smoking on property for both guests and employees to ensure masks are worn properly for longer periods of time, optimizing personal safety.
- Food may only be eaten in designated areas. AJ’s Steakhouse, tables in the Finish Line Show Lounge, at the Paddock Grill & Deli, as well as tiered seating near the Paddock are areas where guests may eat.
- Face masks are required to be worn at all times. Entry points have been reduced so staff can monitor guests to ensure everyone has a proper face covering upon entering. Face shields, neck gaiters, and masks with vents will not be permitted.
- 100% of the air is exchanged every 15 minutes through a two-stage filtration process that includes an anti-microbial treatment.
- High-grade disinfectants and electrostatic sprayers are used on a rigorous cleaning schedule to sanitize the property daily.
“We believe these mitigation efforts will aid in the overall community response to slowing the spread of COVID 19,” said Gary Palmer, President/CEO of Prairie Meadows. “We are optimistic about what lies ahead for our future and the great things to come in 2021,” added Palmer.
To review Prairie Meadows entire health and safety measures plan, visit https://www.prairiemeadows.com/safety.