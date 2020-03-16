Prairie Meadows closes indefinitely in response to coronavirus spread

The racetrack, casino, and hotel will close Monday at 5 p.m.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows has announced it will temporarily close its casino, racetrack, and hotel starting Monday at 5:00 p.m.

The casino said the "decision was made with the mindset of the common good and general welfare for our employees and community" and added "there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at our property."