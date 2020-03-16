Prairie Meadows closes indefinitely in response to coronavirus spread

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows has announced it will temporarily close its casino, racetrack, and hotel starting Monday at 5:00 p.m.
The casino said the "decision was made with the mindset of the common good and general welfare for our employees and community" and added "there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at our property."
Prairie Meadows also adopted a compensation plan for employees affected by the temporary closure. The pay process will be in effect for up to 30 days, and if the shutdown lasts longer, the casino will reevaluate the plan.