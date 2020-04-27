Prairie Meadows lays off 1,100 in response to coronavirus

The casino's doors have been closed since March 16, but starting May 3 only 73 people will actively be working.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Over 1,100 Prairie Meadows employees will be laid off starting May 3 because of COVID-19.

A release from the casino states that they announced the information to employees last week.

The company will layoff a total of 1,130 employees.

73 employees will stay on to oversee management, preservation and maintenance of the facility during the shutdown period. The Prairie Meadows Board of Directors and executive team directed the property to close on March 16.

Before the shutdown, a compensation plan was adopted to pay and provide benefits to employees through April 16. It was extended to May 2.

Prairie Meadows said they will "be extending benefits to all eligible employees affected by the layoff" through July 31.

“The health and well-being of our employees, our community, and Prairie Meadows remain our top priorities," Prairie Meadows President & CEO Gary Palmer said in a statement. "We want to continue assisting our employees as they navigate these difficult and challenging times.

“Teamwork and support of each other continues to be at our core of operation,' Palmer added. “We are optimistic and hopeful for the future.”