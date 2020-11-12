Smoking ban at Prairie Meadows extended through end of 2020

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino extended its ban on smoking in all areas through the end of the year.
The move comes amid a series of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials from the Altoona casino announced Friday.
Prairie Meadows’ continued safety measures include:
- Temporary, suspension of all forms of smoking on the property for both guests and employees to ensure masks are worn properly for longer periods of time, optimizing personal safety.
- Food may only be eaten in designated areas. AJ’s Steakhouse, tables in the Finish Line Show Lounge, at the Paddock Grill & Deli, as well as tiered seating near the Paddock are areas where guests may eat.
- Face masks are required to be worn at all times and entry points have been reduced so staff can monitor guests to ensure everyone has a proper face covering upon entering. Face shields, neck gaiters, and masks with vents will not be permitted.
- 100% of the air is exchanged every 15 minutes through a two-stage filtration process that includes an anti-microbial treatment.
- High-grade disinfectants and electrostatic sprayers are used on a rigorous cleaning schedule to sanitize the property.
- Currently, due to the Governor’s Proclamation, food and beverage sales will conclude at 10 p.m. This policy will be in effect until further notice.
