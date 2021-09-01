Home building supply prices increase as pandemic continues

Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity built 24 homes in 2020, with a goal to build 35 in 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has spiked prices of materials that the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity uses to build homes.

They have continued to operate despite the drastic changes.

"Here at Habitat for Humanity we faced challenges of increased costs and the reduce of volunteers," Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity President Lance Henning said.

The organization built 24 homes in 2020 with a goal to build 35 in 2021.

“It ends up, actually, being a couple hundred-thousand dollar impact to Habitat and what’s going on," Henning explained.

Henning told Local 5 the prices went up because of a strong housing market, the Derecho, and tariff disputes.

The nonprofit is in need of volunteers for future projects.