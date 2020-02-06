x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Primary election voting in Iowa not slowed down by coronavirus

While many people are still going out to their polling locations, this year has seen a lot more absentee ballots.

IOWA, USA — Voting looks pretty different this year compared to the past because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A record number of absentee ballots in Iowa have been requested: nearly half a million.

Due to COVID-19, polling locations have changed a bit.

Normally there are 135 locations around the county for the 177 precincts.

Tuesday, there are only 28. 

Even with the pandemic going on this will be a record year for turnout.

Normally there is about an eight percent turnout for primaries, but Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald is estimating a 20-25 percent turnout this year. 

To put this in perspective, in 2018, which was a gubernatorial election year, 51,000 people cast ballots here in Polk County. 

This year, 55,000 people have voted absentee. 

Post by jamiefitzgeraldforauditor.

A reminder, voters have until 9 p.m. to make their voices heard.

Curfew continues tonight starting at 9 p.m, but you are allowed to stay out past that if you are out voting. 

RELATED: How to vote in Iowa's primary elections Tuesday

RELATED: Law enforcement: Responding to protests 'not a science, it's an art'