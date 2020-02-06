Primary election voting in Iowa not slowed down by coronavirus

IOWA, USA — Voting looks pretty different this year compared to the past because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A record number of absentee ballots in Iowa have been requested: nearly half a million.
Due to COVID-19, polling locations have changed a bit.
Normally there are 135 locations around the county for the 177 precincts.
Tuesday, there are only 28.
Even with the pandemic going on this will be a record year for turnout.
Normally there is about an eight percent turnout for primaries, but Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald is estimating a 20-25 percent turnout this year.
To put this in perspective, in 2018, which was a gubernatorial election year, 51,000 people cast ballots here in Polk County.
This year, 55,000 people have voted absentee.
A reminder, voters have until 9 p.m. to make their voices heard.
Curfew continues tonight starting at 9 p.m, but you are allowed to stay out past that if you are out voting.