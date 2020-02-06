Primary election voting in Iowa not slowed down by coronavirus

While many people are still going out to their polling locations, this year has seen a lot more absentee ballots.

IOWA, USA — Voting looks pretty different this year compared to the past because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A record number of absentee ballots in Iowa have been requested: nearly half a million.

Due to COVID-19, polling locations have changed a bit.

Normally there are 135 locations around the county for the 177 precincts.

Tuesday, there are only 28.

Even with the pandemic going on this will be a record year for turnout.

Normally there is about an eight percent turnout for primaries, but Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald is estimating a 20-25 percent turnout this year.

To put this in perspective, in 2018, which was a gubernatorial election year, 51,000 people cast ballots here in Polk County.

This year, 55,000 people have voted absentee.

A reminder, voters have until 9 p.m. to make their voices heard.