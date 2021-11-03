Principal Charity Classic will welcome limited number of fans this year

The golf tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers with the Principal Charity Classic announced plans to welcome back fans for this year's golf tournament.

Approximately 5,000 people will be allowed to attend the tournament each day. Tournament organizers said they consulted local officials and determined that amount is in line with city and state protocols.

Other procedures in place for this year's tournament include:

Mandatory face coverings for all spectators, staff, and volunteers unless eating or drinking

Daily temperature checks and health screening questions before entering the grounds

Sanitation stations displayed throughout the course

All tickets purchased for last year's tournament will be honored for 2021. Additional general public tickets will be released in groups of 500 per day beginning Thursday and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at principalcharityclassic.com.

The tournament runs from June 1 to June 6.