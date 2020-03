Multiple olympians are swimming in Des Moines through Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some championship athletes swam their way into Des Moines this weekend.

The TYR pro swim series event is going on now downtown from Wednesday until Saturday.

Des Moines is one of five stops in the series.

Historically, each stop attracts between 400-600 of the world's top swimmers and Des Moines is no exception.

Olympians like Ryan Lochte and Katie Ledecky are competing in the event.