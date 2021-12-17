Iowa Supreme Court keeps private property owners removed from web search

The Iowa Public Information Board and a state judge concluded that the list of names was public record.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Property owners who ask to remove their names from online property searches to make finding their address more difficult may keep their names confidential under a ruling published by the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday.

The case stems from a 2017 request by a Des Moines Register reporter for the Polk County assessor to release the names of people who wanted to disable the search-by-name function in property records online searches.

The Iowa Public Information Board and a state judge concluded that the list of names was a public record. A majority of justices on the high court, however, said the list falls under an exception to the public records law and should remain confidential.

