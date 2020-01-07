Protester claims he was hit intentionally by governor's vehicle

While the governor and her team were leaving the Family Traditions Meat Co., you can see video of a protester standing in her vehicle's path.

ACKLEY, Iowa — Protesters were in Ackley on Tuesday at the same time as Gov. Kim Reynolds.

While the governor and her team were leaving the Family Traditions Meat Co., you can see video of a protester standing in her vehicle's path.

The driver didn't stop, and the vehicle bumped into Jaylen Cavil.

"[I] wanted to see if I could stop the vehicle so I could talk to Kim Reynolds, so I stood up in the street a little bit and instead of the driver stopping, the driver who was driving Kim Reynolds' SUV, instead of stopping, he actually decided to speed up and drive through me," Cavil said.

Iowa State Patrol issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Today, the Iowa State Patrol investigated an incident that occurred near Ackley, Iowa, involving a demonstrator and a state-owned vehicle transporting Governor Reynolds.

The vehicle was operated by a member of the Iowa State Patrol. As the vehicle started to leave a scheduled stop and enter the roadway, a demonstrator approached which caused the Governor’s vehicle to slow. The demonstrator stopped short and to the side of the vehicle. As the vehicle began to turn away from the protester and onto the roadway, the demonstrator intentionally stepped in front of the slowly moving vehicle. The demonstrator had little to no physical reaction to any contact he created and the vehicle then entered the roadway. Iowa State Troopers on scene made contact with the demonstrator and advised him to discontinue his efforts to block traffic.