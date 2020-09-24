Protesters gather in DC after grand jury decision over Breonna Taylor's death

A Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.

WASHINGTON — Protesters in Washington DC gathered after the ruling that only one of the three officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would face three charges for wanton endangerment.

Many people started gathering at the Department of Justice building only a few hours after the announcement early Wednesday afternoon. By 10 p.m. dozens, if not a couple of hundred people, marched in the streets of the District.

Protesters chanted "No justice, no peace," among other rally cry slogans to voice their overwhelming frustrations on the decision.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. The charges were for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors, according to the grand jury.