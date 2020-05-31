SWAT teams dispense tear gas on protest group at capitol

A protest that started peacefully turned violent as a small group of protesters damage the Polk County Courthouse. Most protesters actively worked to stop them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE 11:15 p.m.

Protesters are confronting police on the steps of the capitol. Police have ordered dispersal.

Four dispensers of tear gas were dispensed on the crowd.

At 11:30 p.m., protesters were moved off of the capitol steps and police began dispensing more tear gas into the crowd to break them up.

Original story:

Protests began to take a turn, as most protesters attempt to stop a small group from making things violent.

The downtown courthouse has taken a hit, as a group of protesters has broken the windows and entered the building.

Police have had to turn to spraying mace and releasing tear gas to break up crowds for a second straight night.

The majority of protesters are staying peaceful and actively trying to stop those who are turning to violence.