SWAT teams dispense tear gas on protest group at capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE 11:15 p.m.
Protesters are confronting police on the steps of the capitol. Police have ordered dispersal.
Four dispensers of tear gas were dispensed on the crowd.
At 11:30 p.m., protesters were moved off of the capitol steps and police began dispensing more tear gas into the crowd to break them up.
Original story:
Protests began to take a turn, as most protesters attempt to stop a small group from making things violent.
The downtown courthouse has taken a hit, as a group of protesters has broken the windows and entered the building.
Police have had to turn to spraying mace and releasing tear gas to break up crowds for a second straight night.
The majority of protesters are staying peaceful and actively trying to stop those who are turning to violence.
