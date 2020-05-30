Protesters and police-line clash as George Floyd rally escalates in Des Moines

Floyd died in Minneapolis Monday after being pinned beneath Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Peaceful protests escalated as protesters met a police-line outside the Des Moines police station Friday evening.

Our Facebook live stream was cut short after tear gas and mace were deployed towards the crowd of protesters.

Protesters retaliated towards police by throwing what appeared to be bricks, bottles, fireworks and fire crackers.

Local 5 was told by Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department that they did not throw the first punch inciting the violence Friday night.

A peaceful rally was held earlier in the evening Friday before the situation got out of hand.

As the rally ended and protesters began to smash Des Moines police cars and advance towards the Des Moines police station, they were met by a police-line with riot shields.

Photos Courtesy The Daily Iowan

George Floyd died Monday after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for minutes on end. His death was captured on video.

Gatherings across the metro are happening Friday night, some even causing businesses to close early.