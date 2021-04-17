Hundreds gather in downtown Des Moines, group calls for the firing of Des Moines police chief

The group said among other things, they want Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert fired.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least 200 people are gathering outside of downtown Des Moines Saturday, with a rally starting at Des Moines City Hall.

The rally is called "Back the Black," and organizers with Des Moines Black Liberation Movement have unveiled a list of demands. One of those is to fire Police Chief Dana Wingert.

Our demands for @DesMoinesGov: pic.twitter.com/S3kgNwZgkz — Des Moines Black Liberation Movement (@DesMoinesBLM) April 17, 2021

Hundreds turn out to a BLM rally in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/BAsUI6re7l — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) April 17, 2021

Local 5's Rachel Droze, who is at the scene of Saturday's rally, said people are chanting the names of those who died in recent officer-involved shooting, like those of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. and Adam Toledo in Chicago.

Very peaceful gathering. Chants have included saying the names of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) April 17, 2021