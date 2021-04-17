Hundreds gather in downtown Des Moines, group calls for the firing of Des Moines police chief

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least 200 people are gathering outside of downtown Des Moines Saturday, with a rally starting at Des Moines City Hall.
The rally is called "Back the Black," and organizers with Des Moines Black Liberation Movement have unveiled a list of demands. One of those is to fire Police Chief Dana Wingert.
Local 5's Rachel Droze, who is at the scene of Saturday's rally, said people are chanting the names of those who died in recent officer-involved shooting, like those of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. and Adam Toledo in Chicago.
Local 5 has reached out to the Des Moines Police Department for comment. We will pass along an update when we hear back.