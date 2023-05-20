Mini golf event raises money for youth development

"We're always looking for opportunities to raise funds for the organization and help youth in central Iowa," said Kyle Hessel, vice chair of First Tee.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mini golfers broke out their putters Saturday morning for Putt Putt at the Park, with people of all ages gathering at Principal Park for 18 holes of fun.

The course cost $35 per golfer — and each golfer got the opportunity to win hole-in-one prizes, enjoy live entertainment and grab some food.

All proceeds from Putt Putt at the Park will go to First Tee central Iowa, a youth development organization empowers kids through the sport of golf.

"We offer the putt putt course to the kids to play with the hopes that they learn a little bit more about First Tee Central Iowa, our nine core values such as sportsmanship, integrity, perseverance, those types of things," Vice Chair of First Tee central Iowa Kyle Hessel told Local 5.

For Hessel and the First Tee team, this event is one of many meant to empower young golfers.

"We're always looking for opportunities to raise funds for the organization and help youth in central Iowa. So, we came up with this idea to put the host to good use and come up with an event that was fun and engaging with the public," Hessel said.