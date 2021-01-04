How the Quad Cities community is remembering Breasia Terrell

A memorial for Breasia Terrell will be held at Centennial Park downtown Davenport at 6 p.m. Thursday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A memorial for Breasia Terrell will be held at Centennial Park downtown Davenport at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. The community is encouraged to bring purple balloons to tie on the rails along the Mississippi River.

Purple candles or teddy-bears, white or purple flowers and posters and photos of Breasia are also encouraged.

Organizers also ask those attending to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To celebrate and remember Breasia's life, join the Breasia Terrell Prayer Page Facebook group.

Breasia, a then-10-year-old Davenport girl, went missing July 10, 2020. More than nine months later, her remains were found in a lake in Clinton County north of Dewitt, Iowa.

A homicide investigation is ongoing and there is currently no timeline for potential charges, according to Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

Let us know of other memorials planned for Breasia by emailing news@wqad.com.