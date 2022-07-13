11-year-old girl missing on Raccoon River, police say

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child falling into the water at approximately 5:57 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 11-year-old girl is missing on the Raccoon River Wednesday after she got off an inflatable raft and did not resurface, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child falling into the water at approximately 5:57 p.m. The Des Moines Police, Des Moines Fire Department, DMFD Water Emergency Team (WET) and DMPD Dive Team are assisting in the water rescue.

According to a Des Moines Police press release, she was sharing the raft with two other children.

Emergency response crews are currently searching the river and bordering banks.

