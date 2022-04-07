Authorities search for missing tuber on Raccoon River

VAN METER, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a tuber who went missing on the Raccoon River Sunday, July 3rd.
Around 4:10 p.m., officers with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a group of tubers in distress on the Raccoon River.
Once on scene, they were able to get most of the group — which police said was made up of about seven or eight people — to shore. However, members of the group reported that a man in his mid-30s went underwater and they were unable to find him.
As of July 4, the search for the missing tuber is still ongoing.
