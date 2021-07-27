RAGBRAI 2021, Day 3: Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls

Tuesday's route was 54.9 miles, running through cities like Duncombe, Webster City, Blairsburg and Alden.

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — RAGBRAI riders headed out Tuesday on Day 3 across the Hawkeye State, going from Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls.

Many on the ride are enjoying the trip for the first time, including Meg Mehle.

"It is completely different you know, driving versus riding and today made my RAGBRAI," Mehle said. "Today, being able to be on the road with the people amongst, you know, the stops. I had the best day."

On Wednesday, riders hit the road for the third-longest portion of the ride: 67.9 miles from Iowa Falls to Waterloo.