Here's how central Iowa hospitals are preparing for heat wave amid RAGBRAI L

Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 100 degrees on Wednesday, when cyclists will be traveling from Ames to Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In less than two days, RAGBRAI cyclists will roll into the Des Moines metro area as they make their way across the Hawkeye State.

Day two of RAGBRAI L brought riders from Sioux City to Storm Lake, and they will continue on through central Iowa before arriving to Des Moines on Wednesday morning.

With a major heat wave expected, it's sounding the alarm for local emergency departments as they prepare for an influx of heat-related illnesses.



"We expect that we're going to be pretty busy in the ER, especially as the riders move closer to central Iowa," said Dr. Sydney Leach, MercyOne's Emergency Department Director. "Because we're a trauma emergency department, they might be transferred in even as early as now, if there are any more serious accidents."



RAGBRAI organizers are anticipating a record number of cyclists riding along the Ames to Des Moines route Wednesday, which is when the heat is expected to get serious.



"We are getting prepared as a system in central Iowa for how we will handle different types of issues such as a mild heat-related illness, to a more severe type of injury," Leach added.



With the incoming heat wave, MercyOne plans to have medical assistance available along the RAGBRAI route, as well as extra staffing in their emergency department.





Other local hospitals, like UnityPoint, have also been preparing ahead of RAGBRAI. UnityPoint's Chief Operating Officer Tom Mulrooney said they're already seeing a higher number of visits to the Emergency Department this week.

To ensure that day-to-day operations of the emergency department aren't overwhelmed by heat-related illnesses, MercyOne has also repositioned their Life Flight helicopters and put out additional messaging to patients.



"Some of our patients may not be aware of where RAGBRAI impacts them, especially if they're coming from an outlying area," Mulrooney said. "We're putting out more communication so they can still make their appointments and visit their loved ones in the facility."

To beat the heat, medical professionals are advising RAGBRAI riders to tune into their bodies and know the warning signs of heat exhaustion.

Leach recommends taking plenty of breaks, drinking plenty of water and recognizing the signs of heat related illness such as headache or fatigue.

Cyclists can also flag down a support and gear van, load their bike onto a trailer and catch a ride to the next stop if the heat becomes too much, according to event organizers.