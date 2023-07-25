Bikers build connections in Ames on Day 3 of RAGBRAI

AMES, Iowa — Thousands of bikers finished the Carroll to Ames route on Day 3 of RAGBRAI . Lots of people biked more than 80 miles for the route on Tuesday, meeting others along the way. “As I’m pulling in, putting my bike down, I see just a bunch of people humming the wedding song," said first-year RAGBRAI rider Bob Hoffmann. “Sure enough, turn around, two people that met at RAGBRAI were getting married right there at the farmhouse. It was a pretty cool day.” A fun filled day, meeting unique people — some even wearing tutus. “Everybody is so happy to see you,” said Chicago-native Maciej Wojtasik. “I got so many compliments on my tutu today, so that has been the best part.”





Wojtasik wasn’t the only one getting compliments for their outfit on the ride Tuesday.



Other bikers also told Alabama-native Bob Nicholson that they liked his shirt — with a ladybug on the front, symbolizing their group.



“We are the ladybugs,” he said. “From all over.”



Nicholson biked with a few others in his ladybug-themed group, which consisted of people from Colorado, New York, Alabama and more.



The past three days participating in RAGBRAI has allowed Nicholson to meet some other bikers on and off the route, especially at the end of the night.



“Camp at night is when you get together, share stories, share a drink and have that camaraderie,” Nicholson told Local 5.



And Tuesday night's camp is at Brookside Park in Ames.



“Oh, I’ll be passing out by 9 p.m. for sure,” Hoffmann said with a laugh.



Hoffmann, Nicholson and Wojtasik all said they plan to wake up early Wednesday morning to prepare for Day 4 of RAGBRAI, when bikers will travel from Ames to Des Moines.