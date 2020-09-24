Rally held in downtown Des Moines after grand jury decision of Breonna Taylor case

Organizers say the gathering is to stand in solidarity with Breonna and her family after the grand jury released its decision on the case.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Around 50 people gathered Wednesday night at the Pappa John Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines to honor the life of Breonna Taylor after a grand jury recommended three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for an officer who fired shots that went into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death.

Community members came together at the Des Moines park for a vigil honoring Breonna's life. A young woman who attended said the killing of Breonna was personal to her.

"It’s very personal to me. Because I am mixed. I am half black and I was raised by a white family," said Norwalk High School Senior Josephine Mulvihill. "And it was very personal to me because they have no idea that things like this were even happening. They didn’t understand that like I was being followed around at stores or police officers treated me differently. They had no idea that I was being treated differently because of my natural hair because I have black hair."

Breonna's family filed a lawsuit against the officers in the shooting on April 27. On September 15, the city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with the family. That's the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

The FBI continues to its independent investigation into any violations of federal law.