Ransomware attack affects UnityPoint Health vendor; 27,000 people notified of breach

The data storing service UnityPoint uses was victim to a cyber-attack.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Unitypoint health is informing about 27,000 people of steps they can take to protect their data, after a ransomware attack affected a third-party service vendor used for fundraising and donor engagement.

The ransomware attack happened in May, Unitypoint said.

Leaders said the data security incident involved protected health in formation of patients and donors at three UnityPoint foundations.

That includes St. Luke's Foundation (Sioux City), Trinity Health Foundation (Quad Cities), and Des Moines Foundation (Des Moines).

UnityPoint said in a statement:

"The information potentially compromised during this incident may have included full names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, and/or philanthropic giving history, such as donation dates and amounts. Importantly, this incident does not involve individuals' Social Security numbers and financial account information and/or payment card information, which were also not exposed. In addition, the UPH electronic health record system was not involved in this incident."

Blackbaud insured UnityPoint that the way they were able to be compromised has been fixed.