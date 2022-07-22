RapidSOS: Why first responders say enrolling in this free software could help them find you in an emergency

Not only does RapidSOS improve the accuracy of your location, but it allows you to share vital information like your medication allergies and history.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — 911 calls can be chaotic and confusing for those on both ends of the phone.

"One of the biggest sources of confusion for us is the callers exact location," said Des Moines Fire Captain Chris Clement.

Finding the caller isn't always easy for first responders. Cell phones don't always provide accurate information, in other instances callers may be confused on exactly where they're located.

"Now you're having to wait for 911 dispatchers to return the call to the caller and try and get a better location. It's very frustrating for everyone involved," said Clement.

Which is where RapidSOS comes to the rescue. The software is free and allows people to enter basic information along with details like any preexisting conditions or medication allergies.

"You fill out that information, your emergency contacts, and then that profile will display on the dispatcher screen along with the emergency profile that you have," said Polk County Emergency Management 911 Coordinator Tracey Bearden.

If you're enrolled in RapidSOS, if you call 911 the information you've entered will be shared instantly with dispatchers. The technology will zero in on your exact location, even giving first responders an idea of what floor you're on.

"We all know what it's like to lose service or to have really poor service," said Clement. "Well, that affects your GPS location as well. This will enhance that greatly. Maybe even to the point where we can determine your altitude which would help us if you're in a high rise building, what floor are you on."

"Over 70% approximately of the dispatch centers in the state of Iowa have this technology," said Bearden. "And over 5,000 PSAPs throughout the nation have this technology. So as you travel throughout the state or even outside the state of Iowa, your profile is going to follow you, which is huge."

Bearden says domestic violence survivors can write the word "domestic" before their name when signing up, and add any other vital information in the medical section they think would be helpful to dispatchers. This way if the person calls and can't talk, dispatchers will have a better understanding of the situation.