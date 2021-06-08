Indianola man identified as fisherman who died at Rahbun Lake

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Ralph Rosenberger.

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A fisherman who died at Rathbun Lake has been identified as a 79-year-old resident of Indianola.

An autopsy determined he died of accidental drowning. Witnesses saw Rosenberger fishing in a boat Friday afternoon and then noticed him floating in the water.

They quickly reached him and began CPR while others called emergency responders, who arrived and also attempted lifesaving efforts.