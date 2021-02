The zoo's baby giraffe Raza was a little too excited to make his prediction, so Skye stepped in to help.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo's most recent addition didn't quite get the chance to predict the winner of Super Bowl LV, but his mom thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the game this year.

Raza's mom Skye selected the Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs, going against the grain of what team Midwesterners want to win.

Super Bowl LV is on Feb. 7. The kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. CT.