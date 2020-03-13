Realtors canceling open houses due to COVID-19

Doors are shut for local realtors at their open houses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Every day, businesses have been making adjustments to how they operate, all in an effort to avoid exposure and potential spread of COVID-19.

Working from home is an option for some employees, but what if your business relied on face to face meetings with clients from all over the country?

Let's face it, buying a home is not likely something anyone would do without meeting a real estate agent and going inside.

But things are changing due to the coronavirus and as of today, you likely won't be seeing open house signs in the foreseeable future.

"We seeing a lot of people canceling open houses, we're really going to more of a showing by appointment only. That really protects our sellers and protects our agents," agent Beth Ernst said.

Real estate is all about meeting people and in some cases, agents spend a whole day driving clients around looking at multiple homes.

Thursday, the Des Moines Association of Realtors came out with new guidelines for agents to help limit contact with people, some of whom come in from all over the country to re-locate.

Opening a home all day to dozens of potential buyers to pass through will likely not be an option.

"The good and the bad part about an open house and, I think this is an important fact is that open houses are a place for us to meet people, they do less to actually sell a home so from a sellers perspective we're not limiting sales process as much as protecting them from the virus and our agents from the virus," Beth said.

Something agents like Beth are keeping in mind is the metro housing market is still very hot, partially thanks to very low rates, making people want to re-finance and buy.

If the economy slows down due to the coronavirus, rates could change and people may stay put creating more uncertainty at a time when things can change every day.

