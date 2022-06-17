Teams preparing for Red Bull Soapbox Race

Each team had to build non-motorized carts to participate in the event.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On June 18, the Red Bull Soapbox Race is rolling into town for the first time.

Casey Peterson, the senior communications manager for the Heartland Region of Red Bull, said more than 40 teams will be competing to win the race.

Peterson said around 150 people applied to be in the race and that number was narrowed down to 50 people. The reason there are more than 40 teams competing is because some teams dropped out.

The senior communications manager said teams participating in the race had had to build non-motorized carts that were both fast and creative.

"They will be going down a 20-feet ramp that propels them down a path on a hill," Peterson said.

The path is about 700 feet long, he said.

One team hoping to roll to victory is Team Lebeda. Their cart is designed around a Lebeda mattress that includes a nightstand, dice on the wheels and a safety strap.

But team member Dante Romeo said what's underneath the cart is what will take them to victory.

"Under there, we're going to have some really nice braking," Romeo said. "Hopefully, those impacts [aren't] detrimental to the car. Other than that, we've got some really solid tires."

Crowd presence is another element the teams will be judged on. Team Lebeda told Local 5 they planned a special skit that should help them win over the crowd.

Each team also has the opportunity to be voted the people's choice.